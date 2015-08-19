UPDATE 1-Citigroup to pay $15 mln to settle U.S. compliance charges

(Updates with a comment from Citi, background on the case)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc
will pay $15 million to settle civil charges alleging it failed
to enforce policies designed to prevent and detect insider
trading, U.S. regulators said.
Wednesday's settlement with the Securities and Exchange
Commission marks the second time this week that Citigroup has
been dinged for regulatory failures.
Earlier this week, two units of the bank also agreed to pay
another $180 million to settle charges it defrauded hedge fund
investors during the financial crisis. [ID: nL1N10S0ZB]
A Citigroup spokeswoman said the company is "pleased to have
the matter resolved."
In the latest enforcement case, the SEC said on Wednesday
that Citigroup failed to review thousands of trades executed by
its trading desks during a 10-year period.
Federal securities laws require brokers to take reasonable
steps to ensure that traders are not misusing material,
non-public information when executing transactions.
In addition, the SEC said that Citigroup also improperly
routed 467,000 transactions on behalf of certain advisory
clients to an affiliated market-making firm for execution.
Under the settlement, the bank volunteered to pay the $2.5
million in its profits from these principal trades back to the
affected clients, the SEC said.
It also must hire a consultant to review its trade
surveillance system.
Citigroup settled the case without admitting or denying the
charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson and
Susan Heavey)