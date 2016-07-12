版本:
Citigroup to pay $7 mln over inaccurate reporting of trading data to US SEC

WASHINGTON, July 12

WASHINGTON, July 12 Citigroup agreed on Tuesday to pay $7 million and admit to wrongdoing, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused its brokerage arm of providing incomplete trading data to regulators for 15 years.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said a computer coding error led Citigroup Global Markets to make mistakes every time the SEC made a "blue sheet" request, or a request to provide details on things including the timing, pricing and volume of trades.

A Citigroup representative was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)

