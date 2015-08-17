Citigroup to pay $180 mln to settle charges of defrauding fund investors

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 17 Two units of Citigroup
will pay nearly $180 million to settle financial crisis-era
charges alleging they defrauded investors in two hedge funds by
telling them the funds were safe, low-risk investments, U.S.
regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Citigroup
Global Markets Inc and Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC are
settling without admitting or denying the charges, and that the
funds will bear all of the costs for distributing the money to
harmed investors.
The SEC said that the bank's two units made "false and
misleading" statements to investors in both the ASTA/MAT fund
and the Falcon fund, which collectively raised nearly $3 billion
in capital before collapsing.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)