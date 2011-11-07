U.S. SEC defends $285 million Citigroup accord

* $285 mln settlement tied to housing-related CDO

* Judge Jed Rakoff had raised nine questions for SEC, bank

* Rakoff has criticized SEC, rejected BofA accord

* Court hearing set for Wednesday

Nov 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tried to persuade a skeptical federal judge to approve a proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup Inc (C.N) saying the agreement is not unfair to the bank's shareholders.

The accord is designed to resolve fraud allegations over losses for investors who bought toxic housing-related debt that the bank bet would fail. It included payment of $190 million representing ill-gotten profit plus interest, as well as a $95 million fine.

The settlement does not unfairly harm shareholders, who were not victims of the transaction but had been "indirect financial beneficiaries," the SEC said in papers filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The SEC also said that, while it is "reasonable to estimate" that investor losses might top $700 million, such losses were not the proper measure of damages and, as a result, the SEC "did not devote resources" to calculate the precise amount.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who has shown a lack of sympathy toward SEC settlements, ordered the regulator and Citigroup to answer nine questions about the $285 million accord. The settlement was announced on Oct. 19.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for on Wednesday.

The case is SEC v Citigroup Global Markets Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07387. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)