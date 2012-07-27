版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 05:05 BJT

SEC alleges insider trading ahead of CNOOC-Nexen deal

WASHINGTON, July 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it obtained a court order on Friday to freeze the assets of traders who it said traded on inside information ahead of China-based CNOOC Ltd.'s announcement it would acquire the Canada-based Nexen Inc.

The traders used accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong to reap more than $13 million in illegal profits, the SEC said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐