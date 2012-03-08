SEC charges ex-Coca-Cola Enterprises VP

* US SEC says Steven Harrold traded on inside information
* Harrold was VP at Coca-Cola Enterprises
* SEC says Harrold made $86,850 in illicit profits
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. securities
regulators charged a former Coca-Cola Enterprises
executive on Thursday with insider-trading, saying his illegal
trades helped him reap $86,850 in illicit profits.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case, filed in
a federal district court in California, alleges that former
Coca-Cola Enterprises Vice President Steven Harrold, 53, bought
company stock in his wife's brokerage account after learning his
company planned to acquire The Coca-Cola Co's bottling
operations in Norway and Sweden.
An attorney for Harrold could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The main business of Coca-Cola Co, the world's biggest soft
drinks maker, is to sell beverage concentrate, or syrup.
Coca-Cola Enterprises bottles and distributes drinks.
In 2010, Coca-Cola Co acquired the North American operations
of Coca-Cola Enterprises, which had been the largest bottler of
its drinks. Coca-Cola Enterprises then bought some European
bottling operations from Coca-Cola.
According to the SEC's complaint, Harrold had signed a
non-disclosure agreement with Coca-Cola Enterprises concerning
the planned acquisition in January 2010. He was also subject to
a trading blackout period.
The day before the deal was announced, the SEC alleges that
Harrold bought 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola Enterprises stock. He
then later sold the stock on Feb. 25, 2010, after the
acquisition was made public.
"Harrold deliberately flouted the federal securities laws
and specific company restrictions in his purchases and trades of
Coca-Cola Enterprises stock," said Rosalind Tyson, the director
of the SEC's Los Angeles Regional Office. "His employer
entrusted him with critical non public information, and Harrold
shattered that trust to bottle up extra cash."