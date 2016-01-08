UPDATE 1-Steven A. Cohen accepts 2-year SEC ban on outside money

(Adds details from settlement, SEC comment, Cohen memo to
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 8 The hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen has
agreed to a two-year ban from supervising funds that manage
outside money, to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that he failed to supervise a former
portfolio manager convicted of insider trading.
The SEC on Friday also said Cohen agreed to retain an
independent consultant to review activity at his firm Point72
Asset Management, which invests the billionaire's fortune, and
that the firm will be subject to examinations by the regulator.
Cohen did not admit or deny the SEC's findings that he
failed to properly oversee Mathew Martoma, who was convicted of
insider trading over trades he made in 2008 at the CR Intrinsic
unit of SAC Capital Advisors LLC, as Point72 was once known.
"The strong combination of a two-year supervisory bar and
additional oversight requirements achieves significant and
immediate investor protection and deterrence, while ensuring
that the activities of his funds are closely monitored going
forward," Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC enforcement division,
said in a statement, referring to Cohen.
In a memo to Point72 employees obtained by Reuters, Cohen
said he expects to be able to manage outside money effective
Jan. 1, 2018 provided that he complies with the settlement,
though that "does not necessarily mean" he will do so.
"Inevitably, some will ask why I agreed to settle," Cohen
wrote. "The longer the pending litigation lingered, the more it
distracted from the world-class Firm that we are building.
Resolving the case gives us certainty and opens a path to
raising outside capital in the future if we believe that is in
best interest of the Firm."
SAC pleaded guilty to fraud in 2013 connection with charges
related to insider trading by its employees, and paid $1.8
billion in criminal and civil settlements with U.S. authorities.
Cohen was not criminally charged.
