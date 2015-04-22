RPT-U.S. companies failed to report Africa conflict minerals -report

(Repeats article release earlier on April 22)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 22 Nearly 80 percent of
American companies surveyed by two human rights groups failed to
meet a U.S. rule requiring they monitor whether their products
contain minerals from war-torn Africa.
The joint report by Amnesty International and Global Witness
is the first by outside groups to analyze so-called "conflict
mineral" disclosures by U.S. public companies complying with the
Securities and Exchange Commission rule.
"The conflict minerals law is an opportunity to clean up
global mineral supply chains. But our analysis shows that most
companies seem to prefer business-as-usual," Carly Oboth of
Global Witness said in a statement.
The survey of 100 companies found that 79 percent of them
failed to meet all the minimum requirements, and 41 percent to
show they had policies to identify risks in their supply chain.
The report did not cite which companies fell short of all
the requirements, but it gave credit to those that met the
standards such as 3M Co, Tiffany & Co, General
Electric Co, Tesla Motors Inc and Hewlett
Packard Co, among others.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform required
manufacturers to determine whether any tin, tungsten, tantalum
or gold in their products came from the Democratic Republic of
the Congo. The region is known for using the proceeds from
mining to fund rebel groups who kill and rape civilians.
The SEC rule took effect in 2014 after a U.S. appeals court
upheld most of its provisions following a legal challenge by the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups.
To comply, companies must conduct a country of origin
inquiry, file a public report for investors and carry out due
diligence on their supply chains.
The human rights groups looked at how well the companies
complied with 12 core requirements.
None of the companies disclosed any examples of supply chain
risks, although some of them reported possibly having some gold
from North Korea.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)