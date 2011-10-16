PREVIEW-US SEC wrestling with conflict minerals disclosure

* SEC to hold conflict minerals roundtable on Tuesday
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 U.S. securities regulators
are struggling to craft a rule that sheds light on companies
that use certain African "conflict minerals" but avoids a
compliance nightmare that hurts U.S. manufacturers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is six months
behind schedule in finalizing the rule that is required by last
year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
The rule, which was tucked into the legislation at the last
minute, will require companies to disclose whether they use
tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from the war-torn Democratic
Republic of the Congo.
The agency is holding a roundtable discussion on Tuesday to
hear from companies, human rights organizations and other
stakeholders. The SEC has asked for help navigating the mine
field of tricky issues such as tracking conflict minerals
through the supply chain and "workable" due diligence.
Corporations such as AT&T (T.N) have criticized the rule as
overreaching.
They say it could trip up companies who contract with
manufacturers and have little, if any, control or knowledge
about the origins of minor amounts of minerals that end up in
their products.
Fear about running afoul of the pending reporting rule has
already prompted some companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and
Hewlett-Packard Inc (HPQ.N) to stop sourcing from the region.
"If you go from compliance on through, this starts to set
up not only nightmare scenarios, but also costly scenarios that
make it difficult for companies to ensure an adequate supply of
raw materials," said Tom Quaadman, the vice president of the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Center for Capital Markets
Competitiveness.
The SEC issued a draft proposal of the rule in December and
hopes to finalize it by the end of the year, according to the
agency's website.
The challenges of implementing the rule are many.
For a start, companies will need to identify whether or not
any of the four "conflict minerals" are contained in their
products - something that is not always known.
Then, if the mineral is present in the manufactured good,
the company would have to exercise due diligence to determine
where the metal came from. That could mean going through layers
upon layers of suppliers, some of whom may be private companies
located in third-world countries.
And if the metal has been recycled, as gold often is, it
could get even trickier to track.
"What would be required here is the development of a global
compliance infrastructure," said Brian Cartwright, a senior
adviser at Latham & Watkins and former general counsel for the
SEC.
"The notion is that any public company in the United States
will have to file, in annual reports, as an exhibit, a conflict
minerals report that has been subject to an independent private
sector audit," said Cartwright.
Many companies, business groups and lawyers have urged the
SEC to phase in the new rules over time to help make it easier
to comply. They also want the SEC to narrow the scope of the
rule so that companies are not forced to track trace amounts of
minerals.
But human rights groups are staunchly opposed to a phase-in
period, saying the SEC needs to follow the Dodd-Frank mandate
and implement the rule without delay. Because the conflict
minerals rule is required by the law, the SEC has little wiggle
room to stray from congressional intent.
"Businesses should be held accountable for human rights
issues, and investors find these concerns to be material in
that they, at the end of the day, affect companies' image and
bottom line," said Amol Mehra, the coordinator of the
International Corporate Accountability Roundtable. "All
companies need to do... is simply tell us what is in their
products."
The SEC must also deal with potential legal challenges to
the final rule.
The Chamber of Commerce, which in July successfully
convinced a federal court to overturn the SEC's proxy access
rule, has its sights on a possible challenge of the conflict
minerals rule if the agency does not improve its cost
estimates.
The agency's proposal had initially estimated the total
paperwork burden of compliance would be $71 million. But the
Chamber says that figure is woefully inadequate.
The National Association of Manufacturers, a leading trade
group fighting the proposal, has estimated the conflict
minerals plan could cost U.S. industry between $9 to $16
billion to implement.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch