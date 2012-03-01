UPDATE 2-Critics question cost as consultants nip and tuck SEC

* Booz Allen consulting on SEC back-office reforms
* SEC has spent more than $8.5 mln on Booz consultants
* SEC's COO says agency needed consultants to do the job
* SEC inspector general's office asking questions
* Sen. Grassley says SEC must be careful about waste
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is spending millions of dollars on
consultants to streamline the agency, but SEC insiders and at
least one lawmaker are questioning whether the SEC is getting
its money's worth.
At a time when the SEC is fighting Congress for more funds,
some agency employees are concerned that the SEC has spent over
$8.5 million in just under a year on dozens of consultants from
Booz Allen Hamilton to advise on reforming workflows and
back-office operations, according to documents and people
familiar with the matter.
Booz Allen consultants are costing the SEC anywhere between
around $100 an hour to over $300 an hour depending on the
person's position, according to internal documents reviewed by
Reuters. The number of consultants on site fluctuates each
month, but it has ranged from four to 77.
At times, the burn rate has been as high as $1.4 million per
month, although now it is down to about $700,000, according to
documents and people familiar with the matter.
A spokesman for Booz Allen Hamilton acknowledged the company
is under contract with the SEC, but declined to discuss the
details about the work being performed.
The SEC has acknowledged the need for an internal facelift.
Government watchdogs found in a 2010 report that the SEC had
"material weaknesses" because of information security problems,
errors in accounting for penalties, and bad reporting of its
obligations, among other problems.
The SEC is trying to clean up its act.
While it is known for watching over the health of financial
markets and the honesty of publicly traded companies, it is like
a massive corporation of its own.
It has roughly 3,500 staff scattered across the United
States and must maintain information technology systems, leasing
operations and other back-office functions.
In May 2010, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro hired the agency's
first-ever chief operating officer, Jeff Heslop, who previously
was in charge of information risk management for Capital One
Financial.
Also, as part of a review required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, the SEC brought in the Boston
Consulting Group to examine SEC operations and structure and
issue a report suggesting reforms.
The Boston Consulting Group report, which cost the SEC
roughly $4.8 million, urged the agency to re-prioritize its
activities, reshape the organization, invest in the proper
infrastructure and bolster its relationship with self-regulatory
organizations. A spokesman for the Boston Consulting Group
declined to comment.
Now Heslop is overseeing the contract awarded in May 2011 to
Booz Allen to oversee the follow-up work to the BCG report,
known internally as the "Mission Advancement Program," or MAP.
Although Dodd-Frank did not require the SEC to hire
consultants to conduct the follow-up work, it does put the
agency under pressure to show progress to Congress every six
months.
In an interview, Heslop said hiring Booz Allen was essential
because the SEC simply did not have the manpower or experts on
hand to conduct the follow-up work.
"It wasn't like we had a bench of people we could turn to,"
Heslop said. "The only way we could have done it is to pull
people off existing roles of conducting enforcement
investigations and examinations where they were already choking
on the work."
The SEC said the consultants' unique skills and employment
arrangements justify the pay premium - the consultants are being
paid on average $140 per hour compared to $93 for SEC staff.
The Boston Consulting Group's report had also warned that
the recommended reforms would come with a fairly hefty price
tag.
It estimated it could cost somewhere in the neighborhood of
$50 million to implement many of the reforms, with a good
portion of that money going toward technology improvement
projects.
"We've not spent anywhere near that," Heslop said of the
Boston Consulting Group's total estimate. "And we've not had to
pull any enforcement or examinations staff off their jobs and
they've helped us identify millions of dollars of savings."
RAISING QUESTIONS
It is routine for government agencies to seek the expertise
of large consulting firms, such as Booz Allen.
But some critics have doubts about the project, and they
fear the Booz Allen work has ballooned with little oversight or
much to show for what has been accomplished so far.
"If they're not careful, agencies can spend billions of
taxpayer dollars on outside studies and contractors and have
nothing to show for it," Republican Senator Charles Grassley
said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"The SEC appears to be headed down this path in hiring a
consultant to implement another consultant's work. The onus is
on the SEC to make sure outside consultants deliver useful
products and pull the plug when necessary," Grassley added.
Booz Allen is not only working on the MAP project, but has a
handful of other contracts with the SEC. One contract, for
instance, involves a review of financial statements by public
companies in over-the-counter markets. Another is to help the
SEC with business processes associated with the handling of
disgorgement and penalties.
The Booz Allen work has caught the attention of some
investigators in the SEC's inspector general's office.
According to one person familiar with the matter,
investigators there have been asking questions about what kind
of work the company is doing and whether it is necessary.
Where those inquiries may lead is unclear.
The Booz Allen spokesman declined to comment on the
inspector general's inquiries.
The SEC's inspector general's office also declined to
comment.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT
A U.S. House appropriations panel is tentatively scheduled
to review the SEC's budget request on March 6. Congress controls
the SEC's budget, although the agency's expenses are covered by
fees it charges companies.
The Obama administration has asked Congress to boost the
SEC's $1.321 billion budget by 18.5 percent for the year ending
Sept. 30, 2013. The SEC has said the increase is
necessary to help the agency strengthen its enforcement and
examination programs.
Also in March, the SEC is expected to deliver a report to
Congress updating lawmakers on the progress of the internal
reforms.
In the roughly 10 months since Booz Allen was hired on the
MAP project, it has established a program management office to
help oversee 18 different working groups. Each group is headed
by one or more senior SEC officials and aims to improve the
agency's structure and business processes.
One group, for instance, was assigned to study ways the
agency can bolster its staffing during a crisis period, such as
during another "flash crash" like the one seen on May 6, 2010.
Another group looked into cost-saving measures.
The groups report to a steering committee headed by Heslop
which votes on the recommendations and then refers them to
Schapiro's office for a final decision.
Booz Allen's job has been to run the program management
office, manage the different working groups, provide expertise
when needed, and help keep SEC staffers in the loop about the
project.
Since the project started, Heslop said the results have
already given the SEC a "return on investment."
It uncovered between 700 and 900 wireless cards costing the
SEC $43 a month that are not being used. It also shut down an
underutilized shuttle service that was costing $14,000 a month.
"We definitely have tangible, hard saves that can offset
this $8 million" spent on the Booz Allen contract, Heslop said.
Not everyone is convinced, however, that so many consultants
are warranted.
"(Heslop) has spent millions," said one SEC employee who is
familiar with the contract. "I think the concern is why in the
world are we bringing all of these Booz Allen folks in here and
paying them all of this money to do this work when Jeff Heslop
should be able to figure out how to do this."
Jonathan Katz, a former long-time SEC secretary who helped
coordinate the work of the agency's commissioners, has authored
reports proposing SEC structural reforms on behalf of the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, and has closely followed the SEC's progress
in implementing reforms.
He said the money spent so far does not seem excessive,
unless it turns out that the agency is not getting a lot in
return.
"Spending less than one percent of the budget to rebuild an
infrastructure that has serious flaws is not very much money,
but the question is what are they getting for the money they are
spending?" he said.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
In addition to disagreements over the necessity of the work,
SEC staffers are also raising questions about how the
contracting process for Booz has been handled.
Booz Allen won the contract over SAIC and IBM
, the two other companies that were eligible to compete
for the work.
Last year, several people familiar with the matter say,
Heslop tried to direct staff to expand the scope and size of the
Booz Allen contract by millions of dollars without opening it up
for new competition among the other two companies.
In one November 2011 e-mail, Heslop inquired about raising
the amount of the contract to pay for ongoing work, saying, "It
was my understanding we could exceed total contract value to
some degree, as long as it was not excessive."
That rubbed some SEC employees the wrong way, both because
the value could not be exceeded and also because they felt the
contract was structured to only cover planning - and not
implementation - to avoid a conflict of interest.
"A contractor should not be allowed to be in a position
where they are allowed to call the shots where they get to put
their private interests ahead of the public interest," said Neil
Gordon, an investigator who specializes in contracting for the
non-profit Project on Government Oversight. "Their own profit
motive takes precedence over the public good."
Heslop said he believed it was important for the sake of
consistency to have one firm do the restructuring work. He said
the contract was written broadly enough to cover the entire
scope of the project and that he did not initially realize the
contract had a financial cap.
"I had asked that it be set up so that we ride one horse
from the beginning to the end, and I thought that is what we
had, and shame on me because I didn't get down into the nitty
gritty details of the contract to figure out they had put a $12
million cap on this thing," Heslop said.
The SEC has launched a new competition among bidders to
complete the reform work.