UPDATE 1-Watchdog finds U.S. SEC did not properly vet contractors

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission failed to properly investigate the possible
criminal backgrounds of up to 70 contractors, including one who
later assaulted his girlfriend, the agency's watchdog found in a
previously unreleased investigative report.
In his semi-annual report to Congress last fall, the SEC's
then-interim inspector general, Jon Rymer, noted the assault
that took place at the agency's headquarters, and hinted that
there were other contractors with possible criminal records on
page 30 of his 54-page summary.
A redacted copy of Rymer's investigative report was obtained
by Reuters last week through a Freedom of Information Act
request, and revealed more about the scope of the SEC's
contractor-vetting problems.
The report faulted the SEC for providing a preclearance
waiver to the unnamed enforcement division contractor who
assaulted his girlfriend. The preclearance waiver granted him
full access to the building and information technology systems
for several years.
Preclearance waivers are sometimes issued to contractors to
allow them to start working before a full background check is
completed. The report did not include details about the
contractor's prior criminal record.
It also found that 40 to 70 other contractors at the SEC may
also have had criminal pasts, and that the SEC did not take the
proper steps to weigh all of the facts about their backgrounds
to make sure they could work for the agency and did not pose a
security threat.
It was unclear from the report whether any of those
contractors had criminal backgrounds, and whether they committed
minor offenses and misdemeanors or felonies.
Contractor vetting is critical at the SEC, which handles
reams of sensitive proprietary information from publicly traded
companies and other financial firms.
The issue of contractors in general has recently gained
attention in Washington after Edward Snowden, a Booz Allen
Hamilton employee who served as a contractor at a
National Security Agency facility, leaked highly classified
intelligence details.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency has implemented
numerous changes since the report was completed, from installing
additional physical security barriers to putting the SEC's
security staff in charge of criminal background checks instead
of human resources.
A criminal background does not automatically disqualify
someone from federal service. Federal guidelines call for
several factors to be weighed, including the seriousness of the
act, how long ago it occurred, and the age of the person at the
time the conduct occurred.
The other contractors with potential criminal pasts have
since gone through a more vigorous review and met the proper
guidelines, Nester said.
"The issues have been resolved to the (Office of the
Inspector General's) satisfaction," Nester said.
The inspector general said the contractor highlighted in the
report was removed from federal service.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa said the
watchdog report sheds light on an area of the SEC that Congress
should oversee more closely.
"The SEC controls sensitive information that it has to
secure from convicted criminals and non-employees walking in off
the street," Grassley said.
INTERNAL COMPLAINT
The allegations about the enforcement contractor came to
light last year, after David Weber, a former top investigator in
the inspector general's office, began a probe into whether the
SEC's security personnel had mishandled the matter and failed to
report it to law enforcement.
The SEC suspended and later fired Weber after employees
complained he wanted to arm himself and other staff in the
inspector general's office.
He filed a lawsuit alleging he had been fired for blowing
the whistle on misconduct he had uncovered. Weber reached a
$580,000 settlement with the SEC in June.
In his lawsuit, he discusses the issues with the contractor
and the flaws in the SEC's hiring and vetting process.
"Despite this criminal background, the contractor had been
permitted to work with the SEC's most sensitive enforcement data
as an enforcement forensic IT contractor for years," Weber said.
The watchdog's report redacts the name of the contractor and
the details of his criminal record, though Weber's lawsuit says
he was on an early parole release from a 10-year prison sentence
for drug distribution.
The report says that on Jan. 11, 2012, at 8:41 p.m., the
contractor gave his girlfriend improper access to the building
by swiping his card to let her inside without registering her.
A few hours later, a security camera caught the contractor
and his girlfriend engaging in a pushing fight until she broke
away and ducked under a turnstile, setting off an alarm, the
report said.