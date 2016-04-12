SEC sues former ConvergEx official, alleges fraudulent markups

April 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued former ConvergEx Group executive Khaled "Kal" Bassily, accusing him of running a fraudulent scheme to regularly charge hidden mark-ups on customers' securities trades, on top of agreed-upon commissions.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the SEC said the scheme led to millions of dollars of hidden charges, and "directly enriched" Bassily, who received millions of dollars of bonuses.

Bassily led the global transition management business unit of ConvergEx Execution Solutions LLC before being fired in 2013, the SEC said. His lawyer had no immediate comment.

