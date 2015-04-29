UPDATE 1-SEC re-proposes some key rules for swap dealers on U.S. soil

(New throughout, adds details about the rule proposal, comments
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday re-proposed some rules targeting American and foreign
swap dealers that run trading desks on U.S. soil, in a move to
clarify which cross-border trades will be covered by certain
U.S. regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Commission first floated the
plan in 2013, but is now revising its draft in an effort to
better tailor the rules to the highly illiquid derivatives
markets it oversees.
The plan targets primarily large banks like Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Barclays Plc, which run
derivatives trading desks on American soil.
In particular, it focuses on trades from these U.S.-based
desks that are conducted with foreign firms, such as a Cayman
Island hedge fund, and then booked overseas with the banks'
foreign affiliates.
Some critics have said that arranging such trades on U.S.
soil while booking them abroad could create a loophole for banks
to get around the rules. Others, meanwhile, say putting these
trades under U.S. oversight is regulatory overreach.
Under the plan, transactions between non-U.S. companies that
use U.S. personnel to arrange, negotiate or execute swaps trades
will be covered under several key SEC rules, but exempted from
others such as mandatory clearing and trade execution rules.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law requires dealers
to register with the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), with the SEC only overseeing a small subset
of the market involving derivatives whose values are pegged to
securities such as credit-default or equity swaps.
There has been a brewing controversy over whether foreign
banks on U.S. soil that trade with other overseas clients should
be covered by American regulations.
The CFTC, which oversees the vast bulk of the market, faced
a legal challenge from the industry after it tried to cast a
broader net and cover such transactions.
A court upheld the CFTC's powers to impose the rules
overseas but sent some of the measures back to the CFTC with
instructions to do a better job weighing their costs and
benefits on the market.
Under the SEC's plan, the trades in question will be subject
to business conduct standard rules and public trading data
dissemination requirements.
The trades will also likely trigger banks to need to
register as dealers with the SEC, a status that will also
require them to post margin and set aside additional capital.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said he thinks that
the plan will "prevent restructuring charades" to avoid SEC
rules.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
David Gregorio)