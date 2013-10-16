Billionaire Mark Cuban did not engage in insider trading -jury

By Jana J. Pruet
DALLAS Oct 16 Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of
the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, did not engage in insider
trading when he sold his stock in an Internet company in 2004, a
Texas jury decided on Wednesday.
Cuban, 55, estimated by Forbes magazine to have a net worth
of $2.5 billion, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission of trading on non-public information when he sold his
600,000 shares in Internet search company Mamma.com - worth $7.9
million - and avoided a $750,000 loss.
Prosecutors argued at a two-week trial that Cuban sold his
stake soon after learning from Mamma.com Chief Executive Guy
Faure that the Montreal-based company was planning a private
placement that would dilute his holdings in the company.
Mamma.com shares dropped 9.3 percent on the morning after
the offering was announced. By that time, Cuban had already sold
his shares.
The nine-member jury issued the verdict after deliberating 3
hours and 35 minutes. Cuban nodded and smiled as the verdict was
read.