Iowa's Senator Grassley urges hearing on SEC security lapse

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley
on Tuesday urged the Senate Banking Committee to hold a hearing
to examine the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's failure
to encrypt some computers containing highly sensitive stock
exchange data.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, wrote in a letter to Senate
Banking Chairman Tim Johnson that the panel has "a strong role
to play and responsibility in ensuring the safety and security
of our exchange platforms," and he urged Johnson to hold
hearings on the issue.
Grassley has built a reputation as an SEC watchdog but he is
not on the banking panel.
Staff for Republican Senator Richard Shelby (Alabama) said
last week that the issue merited an oversight hearing.
On Tuesday, a Democratic aide for the Senate Banking
Committee referred to a statement from last week that said the
panel would continue to examine the situation.
The security lapses were detailed in a non-public Aug. 30
report by Interim Inspector General Jon Rymer. The report has
been reviewed by Reuters.
The report found that some staff in the SEC's Trading and
Markets Division did not encrypt computers, iPads and other
devices containing confidential data from the exchanges and
clearing agencies they were overseeing.
Those employees were responsible for reviewing the cyber
security policies and practices at the exchanges. They urged
exchanges to tighten cyber protections at the same time they
were using unprotected computers.
The SEC has said that two of those employees had left the
agency, and that it has tightened its policies regarding
information technology and cyber security.
The agency said last month that it had hired a company to
look into the matter and that the company had found no evidence
that any of the data had been compromised.
A source familiar with the matter said in November that
digital risk management company Stroz Friedberg had done the
checks for the SEC.
The inspector general's report said that "several select
laptops" from among 28 had been tested for potential breaches.
The New York Stock Exchange has hired former
Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to help look into
the matter.