US SEC delays court action seeking Deloitte China audit papers

WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday asked a federal judge to
temporarily halt its court action seeking documents from
Deloitte & Touche's Chinese unit, saying it is hoping
to settle the dispute through an agreement with Chinese
regulators.
The SEC said it has reached no agreement yet with the
Chinese, but talks continue.
The Deloitte unit has refused to turn over the documents to
the SEC, citing Chinese laws. The SEC has sought the documents
in connection with an investigation into one of Deloitte's audit
clients.