UPDATE 4-US SEC takes China-based Deloitte unit to court

* SEC seeks to enforce subpoena
* Wants documents for Longtop Financial probe
* FBI and SEC examining U.S.-listed Chinese companies
* Case underscores hurdles facing U.S. officials
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. securities regulators
have asked a federal court to force a Chinese unit of
accounting giant Deloitte & Touche [DLTE.UL] to produce records
related to possible accounting fraud at Longtop Financial
Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK.
The Securities and Exchange Commission effort to enforce a
subpoena against Shanghai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA
Ltd underscores the difficulties regulators face in probing
accounting irregularities at U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
The Deloitte unit abruptly resigned in May of this year
after uncovering "numerous improprieties" during its audit of
the Chinese software company for the year ended March 31.
Deloitte had no immediate comment on the SEC action, and
repeated efforts to contact its lawyers were unsuccessful.
The SEC said Deloitte had argued it should not be required
to produce documents that pre-date the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street oversight law, and that producing any documents could
subject it to sanctions under Chinese law.
"This is a culture clash that the SEC is throwing to the
courts to resolve," said Jacob S. Frenkel, a former senior
counsel in the SEC's enforcement division and now a partner at
Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker.
The subpoena enforcement filed in U.S. District Court in
Washington D.C. marks the boldest move yet by the agency
against a big accounting firm in its crackdown on fraud at
Chinese companies that list on U.S. exchanges.
Next month, U.S. and Chinese accounting watchdogs are due
to meet in Washington for a second round of talks on joint
The chairman of the U.S. Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board recently chided big accounting companies,
saying they had a responsibility for the quality of audits
conducted by their units in other countries.
Jake Zamansky, an attorney who pursued investment banks
after the dotcom crash on behalf of investors, predicted
Deloitte would ultimately comply with the subpoena.
"Ultimately the SEC and PCAOB can take their license away.
As long as it has the name Deloitte on it, they have a
responsibility to adhere to U.S. laws," said Zamansky.
"APPARENTLY MASSIVE FRAUD"
The SEC is seeking evidence to support its investigation
into what it described as "an apparently massive fraud on the
domestic securities markets" by Longtop, a Cayman Islands
corporation with principal offices in China and Hong Kong.
It said Deloitte had failed "in every respect" to comply
with its subpoena.
"Compliance with an SEC subpoena is not an option, it is a
legal obligation," said Robert Khuzami, the director of the
SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Subpoena recipients who refuse
to comply should expect serious legal consequences."
Subpoena enforcements by the SEC are relatively rare, the
agency filing just 31 similar actions in the past five years.
Prominent previous recipients of SEC subpoena enforcements
have included Enron's former chief financial officer Andrew
Fastow and tobacco company RJ Reynolds.
The SEC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been
probing U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their auditors amid a
recent rash of accounting scandals.
The SEC said the Deloitte documents may reveal how any
fraud schemes were able to continue undetected for years at
Longtop. It said the date of the Dodd-Frank law was irrelevant,
and its interest in obtaining Deloitte's documents "far
outweigh China's secrecy interests."
Perrie Weiner, the international co-chair of the securities
litigation practice at DLA Piper in Los Angeles, said the SEC
is wading into new, untested territory as it tries to compel
non-U.S. based companies to hand over documents.
"I think it's going to be a significant uphill battle to
enforce subpoenas issued by U.S. courts in China," said Weiner.
"We have yet to see how this will play out."
Longtop's U.S. depositary shares began trading on the New
York Stock Exchange after an initial public offering in 2007.
In May the NYSE halted trading in Longtop and then delisted
the company last month. At the time its shares were halted,
Longtop had a market capitalization of $1.09 billion.
Its shares now trade on the pink sheets and closed 17.7
percent lower at 28 cents on Thursday.
Late last month, Longtop disclosed it had received a Wells
notice from the SEC indicating it may face civil charges for
U.S. officials are hoping China will agree to joint
inspections of auditors, although they do not expect an
agreement until some time in 2012.
"This is a battle that I think is going to be fought in the
headlines and with diplomacy and not going to be a battle
that's going to turn on neat legal points in the courtroom,"
said James Cox, a securities law professor at Duke University.
