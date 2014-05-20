版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三 04:21 BJT

SEC charges ex-Deloitte risk officer over independence violations

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON May 20 A former chief risk officer for the accounting giant Deloitte & Touche agreed to settle civil charges on Tuesday alleging he violated rules governing auditor independence, U.S. securities regulators said.

James T. Adams agreed to be suspended for two years from practicing as an accountant for public companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said Adams ran afoul of rules designed to make sure auditors are objective and impartial after he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in "casino markers" at the same time he was serving as an adviser on the audit of a casino gaming corporation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐