SEC charges ex-Deloitte risk officer over independence violations

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
WASHINGTON May 20 A former chief risk officer for the accounting giant Deloitte & Touche agreed to settle civil charges on Tuesday alleging he violated rules governing auditor independence, U.S. securities regulators said.
James T. Adams agreed to be suspended for two years from practicing as an accountant for public companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC said Adams ran afoul of rules designed to make sure auditors are objective and impartial after he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in "casino markers" at the same time he was serving as an adviser on the audit of a casino gaming corporation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
