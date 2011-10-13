UPDATE 1-US SEC sanctions Direct Edge for weak controls

* SEC says Direct Edge violated federal securities laws

* Violations led to trading losses, system outage

* Direct Edge settles without admitting or denying claims

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators sanctioned units of Direct Edge Holdings LLC on Thursday, saying the stock exchange company's weak internal controls led to millions of dollars in trading losses and a systems outage.

Direct Edge agreed to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative proceedings without admitting or denying the agency's findings. The exchange company also agreed to correct the problems uncovered by regulators and the SEC said many of the remedial measures are already underway.

"Direct Edge understands and embraces the responsibilities that come with being a registered national securities exchange," the company said in a statement.

"Several months ago, we developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the fulfillment of our obligations in a sustainable, repeatable and demonstrable way. We have vigorously executed on this plan, with significant investments made to enhance our technology, personnel and processes."

Direct Edge is the fourth largest stock exchange in the United States, behind NYSE Euronext NYX.N, Nasdaq OMX NDAQ.O and BATS Exchange.

The SEC's sanction specifically targeted Direct Edge's EDGA Exchange Inc, EDGX Exchange Inc and its affiliated routing broker Direct Edge ECN LLC. All of them are based in Jersey City, N.J.

The SEC cited two incidents where it says Direct Edge violated federal securities laws. In the first one, on Nov. 8, 2010, the agency claims untested computer codes left Direct Edge's two electronic exchanges to overfill orders. That led to unwanted trades involving about 27 million shares in 1,000 stocks totaling roughly $773 million.

Then, on April 13, 2011, an EDGX database administrator accidentally disabled the database connections, which in turn disrupted the exchange from processing incoming orders and cancellations. That led to $668,000 in losses.

The exchange is run by a consortium, including Citadel and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N). (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Herb Lash in New York contributed reporting)