UPDATE 2-U.S. SEC says no probes hurt by destroyed records

* SEC's Khuzami says no investigations were harmed
* Whistle-blower accused SEC of destroying records
* Khuzami says some files based on public data
(Adds background, comments from Senator Grassley)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A past practice of
destroying certain pre-investigative materials has not harmed
any current or future investigations by the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the U.S. agency's enforcement chief said
on Wednesday.
The comments from SEC Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami,
which were made in a letter to Senator Charles Grassley, mark
the strongest defense by the SEC yet after an internal
whistle-blower accused the agency of wrongfully destroying
important investigative files, including "matters under
inquiry," or MUIs.
"We do not believe that current or future investigations
have been harmed by the division's old MUI retention policy,"
said Khuzami, adding that data the agency did save
electronically still lets the SEC "connect the dots" between
current and closed matters.
Khuzami's letter to Grassley is the latest twist in an
ongoing saga that first began in July 2010 after Darcy Flynn,
an agency lawyer, complained that important early-stage
investigative records were being improperly discarded.
Flynn took his concerns to the National Archives and
Records Administration (NARA), which last month issued a
statement declaring that the SEC had indeed destroyed the
records without the proper authority. NARA noted, however, that
the SEC had stopped destroying the records and was working with
NARA on a new records retention policy.
Khuzami's letter is a response to Grassley, who last month
demanded answers from the SEC after learning of Flynn's
allegations about the MUI document destruction. Grassley had
said that Flynn told him the records of major high-profile
cases including Bernard Madoff, Goldman Sachs (GS.N), trading
in AIG (AIG.N) credit-default swaps, alleged frauds at Wells
Fargo (WFC.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), and insider-trading
probes at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Lehman Brothers and the
hedge fund SAC Capital. [ID:nN1E77G1TZ]
More recently, a letter to the SEC from Flynn's attorney,
Gary Aguirre, also raised concerns documents from more formal
investigations have also been discarded. The SEC has since
ceased destroying all investigative records until further
notice. [ID:nN1E78712S]
In Khuzami's letter to Grassley, he downplayed the
importance of some of the kinds of documents that may have been
discarded.
An MUI is based on "readily available information"
including public data, and the threshold for opening one "is
low," he said.
He added the SEC retained "significant information"
concerning all MUIs through an electronic records system that
dates back 20 years.
Moreover, the records from MUIs that become more formal
investigations were retained. Only records from closed matters
under inquiry were not stored as official files and in some
cases discarded, he said.
Senator Grassley, in a statement late on Wednesday, sounded
skeptical about Khuzami's claims in the letter.
"Since the documents are gone, we'll never know how
important they might have been. How do you know whether you
might have been helped by something you no longer have?" he
asked. "Federal records are federal records and have to be
preserved, regardless of whether they're part of an
'investigation' or an 'inquiry.'"
