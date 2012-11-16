US SEC to announce big enforcement action Friday

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it plans to announce a big enforcement action tied to mortgage-backed securities at 1:45 p.m. EST (1845 GMT).
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.