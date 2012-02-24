U.S. SEC says not shying away from tough cases

* SEC says has an 83 percent win rate in court

* Officials downplay recent court scrutiny of SEC strategy

* Say new whistleblower program has been helpful

By Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb 24 Top officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday defended the agency's enforcement record amid criticism of its trial and settlement strategies, and said it had won 83 percent of the cases it took to trial in the past two years.

The agency has been under fire in recent months after some high-profile losses and harsh criticism of its settlement strategy by federal judges against some firms that played a role in the financial crisis.

"The reality is, we have had tremendous success and we are not shying away from bringing challenging cases going forward," Matthew Martens, chief litigation counsel of the enforcement division said at a legal conference on Friday.

Since October 2010 through the last fiscal year, the agency has prevailed in 83 percent of cases it has brought, and 86 percent of the time if counted by the number of individual defendants, Martens said, speaking at the Practising Law Institute's SEC Speaks conference in Washington.

Wins include ending penny stock scams and revoking the registration of companies delinquent in disclosure filings.

However, it also stumbled in some big cases, contributing to a public perception of an agency record dominated by losses.

For example, an SEC judge cleared two former State Street executives in October of allegations that they misled investors of certain mortgage-backed securities holdings.

Federal judges have also called into question the SEC's policy of settling cases without requiring admissions of wrongdoing from defendants.

Most notably, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in November rejected a $285 million accord the agency struck with Citigroup , and said he had no way to know whether the settlement was adequate because the bank neither admitted nor denied the conduct.

"In the last three years, we brought approximately 2,000 cases," Martens said, "and there has only been, to my knowledge, one judge who has rejected any of our settlements."

Both the SEC and Citigroup are currently appealing Rakoff's ruling.

Some of the agency's current contested cases are tied to the financial crisis. Martens said around half the 27 entities and around two-thirds of the 68 individuals charged for conduct tied to the crisis are proceeding to trial.

Also on Friday other SEC enforcement lawyers defended the agency's tactics and said new tools available to the division helped boost the agency's record.

A new program had allowed the agency to sign 37 cooperation agreements with individuals who pledged to turn over information in exchange for lenient treatment.

A new whistleblower bounty program provided for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law has also produced better information for the agency's enforcement lawyers, according to Sean McKessy, who heads the SEC's new whistleblower office.

His eight-person office has returned around 2,000 calls to a whistleblower hotline since it opened for business in May, McKessy said.

The program rewards tipsters who report information about securities law violations with a cut of the recoveries.

The business community had raised concerns that the program would erode the compliance systems they had already put in place by prompting whistleblowers to go to the government first.

Such concerns were overblown, McKessy said.

"I'd be hard pressed to think of one where it was a true insider tip that was not reported to anyone else," he said.