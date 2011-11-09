U.S. SEC enforcement cases hit record high in 2011

* SEC brought 735 cases in fiscal 2011 vs 677 in 2010

* Collected $2.8 billion in sanctions, down from last year

* SEC credits restructuring of enforcement division

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a record number of cases in the last fiscal year, including those related to the financial crisis, the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency brought 735 cases in the year that ended in September, and collected some $2.8 billion in sanctions, it said.

Last year it brought 677 cases but collected slightly more in penalties -- $2.85 billion.

"We continue to build an unmatched record of holding wrongdoers accountable and returning money to harmed investors," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in a statement.

The agency has been under pressure to bring more cases against financial institutions and individuals who allegedly played a role in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The broker-dealer unit of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), for example, paid $153.6 million in June to settle charges that it misled investors on a mortgage bond deal, and Morgan Keegan paid $200 million to settle fraud charges related to subprime mortgage-backed securities.

In a statement, the SEC highlighted those cases and said it brought 15 actions and charged 17 individuals for misleading investors on mortgage-related investments.

The bulk of the SEC's cases for the year came in its traditional areas of enforcement. It brought 146 actions against investment advisors, 112 against broker-dealers, 89 for financial fraud or disclosure violations, and 57 insider trading cases.

In the past two years the SEC has restructured its enforcement division to remove a management layer and divide its lawyers into specialized units. It also set up a whistleblower bounty program and other incentives to encourage witnesses to cooperate.

On Wednesday, the SEC credited the reorganization with allowing it to bring more cases and move matters through the agency more quickly.

The record number of cases reflects the "creativity and willingness" of the SEC staff "to consider new tools and approaches to stopping and deterring fraud and misconduct" said the agency's enforcement director, Robert Khuzami. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)