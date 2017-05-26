Steven Peikin expected to be named co-chief of SEC enforcement -source

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 26 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission chief Jay Clayton is expected to name Steven Peikin,
a partner from his former law firm, to help lead enforcement at
the agency, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Clayton worked with Peikin at Sullivan & Cromwell, noted
for its representation of financial institutions, until the
former left to become SEC chair. He was confirmed earlier this
month.
Stephanie Avakian, now the SEC's acting director of
enforcement, will be appointed co-director, another person
familiar with the matter said.
A former federal prosecutor turned white-collar defense
attorney, Peikin has represented major banks at Sullivan &
Cromwell and would have to follow SEC recusal rules involving
law firm clients.
At Clayton's confirmation hearing, some Democrats said they
were concerned his close ties to Wall Street would create too
many recusals and might lead to weaker oversight. Like Peikin,
he too has represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
A spokeswoman for the SEC, which is tasked with policing
and writing rules for Wall Street, declined to comment. Peikin
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Avakian was
unable to be reached for comment.
Peikin is managing partner of the criminal defense and
investigations group at Sullivan & Cromwell, where he has
represented Goldman and Barclays PLC in investigations
involving sanctions violations, LIBOR manipulation and insider
trading.
In 2015, he represented Michael Coscia, a high-frequency
trader convicted of "spoofing" in the government's first
criminal prosecution of the fraudulent trading practice.
Spoofing involves placing orders that are not intended to be
fulfilled to trick other traders.
From 1996 to 2004, Peikin was an assistant U.S. Attorney in
Manhattan, according to his firm biography. While there, he
headed the securities and commodities task force and prosecuted
Silicon Valley financier Frank Quattrone for obstruction of
justice.
Clayton's handling of the enforcement post sounds similar to
the way it was filled after Mary Jo White became SEC chair in
2013. White worked at Debevoise & Plimpson before heading the
SEC.
She chose Andrew Ceresney, a colleague from the firm, as
co-director of enforcement, who initially shared the role with
George Canellos, who had been the acting enforcement director.
White and Ceresney stepped down with the end of the Obama
administration. Avakian, Ceresney's deputy director, then became
acting enforcement chief.
The plan to hire Peikin was first reported on Friday by the
Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Andrew Hay)