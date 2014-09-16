U.S. SEC imposes $9 million in sanctions for short-sale violations

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Nineteen trading firms and
one trader will pay $9 million to collectively settle civil
charges alleging they participated in a stock offering after
shorting the stock during a restricted period, U.S. regulators
said Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the settlements
mark the latest actions in an effort to crack down on hedge
funds and private equity funds that violate a securities rule
designed to prevent potential manipulation.
Among the charged firms settling the case include
BlackRock's BlackRock Institutional Trust Company and
New York-based Advent Capital Management.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)