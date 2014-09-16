UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC imposes $9 million in sanctions for short-sale violations

(Adds details from case, background on SEC crackdown, comments
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Nineteen trading firms and
one trader will pay $9 million to collectively settle civil
charges alleging they participated in a stock offering after
shorting the stock during a restricted period, U.S. regulators
said Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the settlements
mark the latest actions in an effort to crack down on hedge
funds and private equity funds that violate a securities rule
designed to prevent potential manipulation.
Among the charged firms settling the case are BlackRock's
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company and New York-based
Advent Capital Management.
A spokesman for BlackRock said Tuesday that the SEC's case
stems from three "inadvertent" violations dating to 2010 and
2011.
"There was no allegation that BlackRock intentionally
violated the rule," the spokesman said. "Client accounts will
not be affected and the company has further enhanced its
compliance policies and procedures since 2011."
Advent Capital did not have an immediate comment on the
SEC's case.
The rule at the heart of the SEC's sweep is called Rule 105
of Regulation M. Rule 105 prohibits a trader from shorting stock
prior to a public offering and then subsequently buying that
same stock through the offering.
The SEC does not need to show a firm or individual
intentionally violated the rule in order to bring a case.
Last year, the SEC brought similar cases against 23 firms
and earlier this year it obtained a record sanction for a Rule
105 violation against a New York proprietary trading shop and
its owner.
The SEC's decision to focus on this area may reflect the
"broken windows" enforcement philosophy that SEC Chair Mary Jo
White announced last year.
That idea, which comes from the approach that former New
York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani applied to his crackdown on crime
in the city, calls for making sure small violations are
addressed in an effort to deter more serious ones.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)