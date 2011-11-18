US SEC sues ex-Ernst worker in insider trading case

* SEC says Mark Konyndyk bought Activision call options
* Purchases said to follow work on merger
* Defendant could not be located for comment
Nov 18 A former Ernst & Young manager was
accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of
insider trading related to the combination of Activision Inc
with the video game unit of France's Vivendi SA (VIV.PA), a
client of the accounting firm, court papers show.
The SEC accused defendant Mark Konyndyk, a Los Angeles
resident, of making $9,725 of illegal profit through his
purchases of Activision call options before and soon after his
Nov. 2, 2007 resignation from Ernst & Young. The combination
was announced on Dec. 2 of that year.
Konyndyk, who was a manager in Ernst & Young's transaction
advisory services group, made the trades after briefly working
on a team conducting due diligence on behalf of Vivendi for the
merger, which was code-named Project Sego, the SEC said.
The lawsuit is seeking for Konyndyk to give up his alleged
illegal profit and pay a civil fine, among other remedies.
It is unclear whether Konyndyk has retained a lawyer in the
case. Konyndyk could not immediately be located for comment. An
SEC lawyer on the case did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The combination gave Vivendi a majority stake in the
combined video game entity, which is now named Activision
Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O).
The case is SEC v. Konyndyk, U.S. District Court, District
of Columbia, No. 11-02055.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)