US SEC sues ex-Ernst worker in insider trading case

* SEC says Mark Konyndyk bought Activision call options

* Purchases said to follow work on merger

* Defendant could not be located for comment

Nov 18 A former Ernst & Young manager was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of insider trading related to the combination of Activision Inc with the video game unit of France's Vivendi SA (VIV.PA), a client of the accounting firm, court papers show.

The SEC accused defendant Mark Konyndyk, a Los Angeles resident, of making $9,725 of illegal profit through his purchases of Activision call options before and soon after his Nov. 2, 2007 resignation from Ernst & Young. The combination was announced on Dec. 2 of that year.

Konyndyk, who was a manager in Ernst & Young's transaction advisory services group, made the trades after briefly working on a team conducting due diligence on behalf of Vivendi for the merger, which was code-named Project Sego, the SEC said.

The lawsuit is seeking for Konyndyk to give up his alleged illegal profit and pay a civil fine, among other remedies.

It is unclear whether Konyndyk has retained a lawyer in the case. Konyndyk could not immediately be located for comment. An SEC lawyer on the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combination gave Vivendi a majority stake in the combined video game entity, which is now named Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O).

The case is SEC v. Konyndyk, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-02055. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)