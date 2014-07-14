Ernst & Young to pay $4 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges over lobbying

BRIEF-Teck CEO says second-quarter outlook "very solid"
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
WASHINGTON, July 14 Accounting giant Ernst & Young will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it violated auditor independence rules after one of its units lobbied congressional staffers on behalf of audit clients, U.S. regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.
SEC rules prohibit auditors from serving as "advocates" for audit clients because doing so may cloud their independence.
The SEC's case comes after Reuters exclusively reported in 2012 that Ernst & Young's Washington, D.C.-based lobbying arm had been hired by several audit clients. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
HOUSTON, April 25 Valero Energy Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Joe Gorder said he expects costs for renewable fuel credits to drag on the company's returns in the second quarter of 2017.
* EU to ban online discrimination based on place of residence