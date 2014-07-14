版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 02:31 BJT

Ernst & Young to pay $4 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges over lobbying

| WASHINGTON, July 14

WASHINGTON, July 14 Accounting giant Ernst & Young will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it violated auditor independence rules after one of its units lobbied congressional staffers on behalf of audit clients, U.S. regulators said Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.

SEC rules prohibit auditors from serving as "advocates" for audit clients because doing so may cloud their independence.

The SEC's case comes after Reuters exclusively reported in 2012 that Ernst & Young's Washington, D.C.-based lobbying arm had been hired by several audit clients. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
