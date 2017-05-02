版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 07:58 BJT

SEC approves request to list and trade quadruple-leveraged ETfs

May 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved a request to list and trade quadruple-leveraged exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market for such funds in the United States.

The request to list ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Long Fund and ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Short Fund was filed by Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange.

One of the funds is designed to deliver 400 percent of the daily performance of S&P 500 stock index futures, while another fund will aim to deliver four times the inverse of that benchmark. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐