NYSE proposes to list more quadruple-leveraged ETFs -filing

NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month approved what would have been the first such funds in the United States but then halted that decision pending further review. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and John McCrank)