版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:44 BJT

NYSE proposes to list more quadruple-leveraged ETFs -filing

NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month approved what would have been the first such funds in the United States but then halted that decision pending further review. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and John McCrank)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐