U.S. SEC conducting sweeping regulatory review of ETFs

* SEC conducting broad review of exchange-traded funds
* Review to look at transparency; market volatility
* BlackRock calls for better ETF disclosures for investors
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has launched a broad, agency-wide review of
exchange-traded funds to ensure they are adequately transparent
and not fueling market volatility, a top agency official told
lawmakers on Wednesday.
"Commission staff is currently engaged in a general review
of exchange-traded products in connection with, among others,
the adequacy of investor disclosure, liquidity levels and
transparency of underlying instruments in which ETPs invest,
fair valuations, efficiency in the arbitrage process and the
relationship between market volatility and ETPs," SEC
Investment Management Director Eileen Rominger said in prepared
testimony.
The review also entails "gathering and analyzing detailed
information about specific products," she said.
The news of the SEC's general review of exchange-traded
funds came at a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing on
Wednesday that was called to examine potential regulatory
issues arising from ETFs, which have attracted more SEC
scrutiny in the past several years.
It also marks the second investment company-related review
that the SEC has undertaken, after the agency voted in late
August to seek comments from the public on the potential risks
of derivatives use by mutual funds, ETFs and other similarly
structured funds.
Exchange-traded funds such as those managed by BlackRock
(BLK.N), State Street (STT.N) and the Vanguard Group, generally
track market indexes and trade on exchanges. They have grown to
account for roughly $1 trillion in assets since their inception
in the 1990s, and have some similarities to mutual funds in how
they are structured and managed.
In recent years, however, certain kinds of ETFs and major
market events such as the May 6, 2010, "flash crash" have
raised concerns by regulators that they may be contributing to
market volatility or pose risks to less savvy investors.
During the flash crash, for instance, ETFs experienced
massive intraday price swings and made up 70 percent of all
canceled trades. The event led the SEC and the exchanges to
implement circuit breakers to help prevent another major market
drop.
Then earlier this year, 10 new exchange-traded funds
suffered a mini "flash crash," forcing Nasdaq OMX to cancel
trades. [ID:nN31285781]
The SEC has also been closely looking at leveraged ETFs,
which can be used to magnify returns, and inverse ETFs, which
deliver the opposite of the performance of the underlying
benchmark index.
The SEC, along with other regulators, has issued warnings
to investors about the risks surrounding these kinds of ETFs,
especially because many of them reset on a daily basis, making
it harder to judge long-term performance.
Back in March 2010, the agency also suspended all exemptive
requests from exchange-traded funds seeking to invest heavily
in derivatives pending the outcome of its review into
derivatives use by investment companies. Public comments on
that issue are being accepted until Nov. 7.
Noel Archard, a managing director at BlackRock in charge of
product development for iShares, plans to tell lawmakers on
Wednesday that there needs to be better disclosures and
descriptions of ETFS for investors.
For instance, he said, any inverse, leveraged or
derivatives-based funds should not be labeled as ETFs. He also
is calling for better disclosure of financial holdings and fund
fees.
"Clear labeling combined with disclosure of fees and risks
is a critical starting point to achieving the better clarity
investors need to understand various structures," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)