E*Trade units to pay $2.5 mln to settle SEC charges over illegal sales

WASHINGTON Oct 9 A current and a former unit of E*TRADE Financial Corporation will pay $2.5 million in fines and disgorgement to settle charges that they ignored red flags and improperly sold billions of unregistered penny stock shares, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that E*TRADE Securities and E*TRADE Capital Markets failed in their so-called "gatekeeper" role and sold the shares without properly making sure they met the exemptions in the law which allow for unregistered shares to be sold to the public.

E*TRADE Securities is still an E*TRADE subsidiary, but E*TRADE Capital Markets was sold earlier this year and is now called G1 Execution Services. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)