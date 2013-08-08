U..S SEC says Eurex made missteps in handling of its futures index

WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday accused Germany-based futures
exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws related to
sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to formally
charge Eurex's operator, Deutsche Boerse, with any
wrongdoing.
In deciding not to formally charge Deutsche Boerse, the SEC
said it was due in part to the exchange's "substantial and
timely cooperation."
The SEC, which said Eurex failed to seek permission before
selling U.S. investors contracts on a narrowly based security
futures index, did issue a formal investigative report outlining
its findings and warning other foreign exchanges not to make
similar mistakes.