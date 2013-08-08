UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC says Eurex made missteps in handling of its futures index

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday accused the Germany-based
futures exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws
related to sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to
formally charge Eurex's operator, Deutsche Boerse,
with any wrongdoing.
In deciding not to charge Deutsche Boerse, the SEC said it
was due in part to the exchange's "substantial and timely
cooperation."
However, the SEC said it was issuing an investigative report
outlining the findings of its inquiry to serve as a warning to
all foreign exchanges.
According to the SEC's report, Eurex failed to seek
permission before letting U.S. investors buy contracts on the
Euro STOXX Banks Index, a narrow-based security futures index.
Under U.S. law, any securities futures index comprised of
more than nine securities is considered "broad-based" and
subject to oversight by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the U.S. regulator which oversees the vast majority
of the futures market.
But if the index has fewer than nine securities and its five
highest-weighted securities comprise more than 60 percent, it is
considered narrow-based and falls to the SEC.
The SEC has long had oversight over narrow security futures
indices because they are more prone to potential market
manipulation or insider-trading violations.
The SEC's report said that when Eurex first started selling
futures on the Euro STOXX Banks Index more than 10 years ago,
the index was broad-based and the exchange got the proper
permission from the CFTC.
At that time, the SEC said the index consisted of stocks
from 44 issuers in 10 European countries, including Italy,
Greece, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and Belgium, among others.
However, in October 2011, Eurex reviewed the composition of
the index for the first time after the CFTC asked it to confirm
it was still broad-based.
During the review, the exchange discovered that in April
2010, it had transitioned into a narrow index because the five
highest-weighted securities exceeded the 60 percent threshold.
From the time it transitioned into a narrow-based index
until the problem was discovered, Eurex sold 6 million futures
contracts through 79 foreign broker-dealers, some of whom in
turn sold to U.S. investors.
Eurex self-reported the problem to both the SEC and CFTC.
"Eurex took notice of the SEC report. As market operator, we
share the commission's view that market integrity is essential
and has to be protected," said Heiner Seidel, spokesman for
Eurex.
"We are in constant dialogue with all relevant regulatory
bodies. With regard to the SEC report, there has been and will
be no further enforcement or other action by the commission in
this matter."
The SEC's investigative report marks the latest in a series
of high-profile actions against exchanges, as part of a broader
crackdown by the agency's enforcement division into market
structure concerns.
Since 2011, the SEC has taken enforcement actions against
exchanges including Direct Edge, NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq
OMX and the Chicago Board Options Exchange on
a wide variety of alleged violations.
Its action against Eurex is the least serious because it
does not entail civil charges.
Instead, it involves an enforcement tool known as a "21(a)"
report of investigation, named for a section in U.S. securities
laws.
Such reports are not as common as filing civil charges
against defendants, though in the past year the SEC has been
increasingly using public reports of investigation as a way to
make an example of companies or highlight areas of concern.
"As the compositions of exchange indices fluctuate, it is
critically important for exchanges to have policies and
procedures in place to effectively monitor the composition of
their indices and ensure that they are appropriately offering
securities based on those indices to U.S. investors," said
Daniel Hawke, the head of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market
Abuse Unit, which has been spearheading the focus on market
structure enforcement cases.