U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission sent letters to stock exchange officials on
Tuesday, alerting them about the agency's plans to conduct a
sweeping series of compliance examinations in 2015.
In the letter, the SEC said it plans to pay particular
attention to exchanges that have been the subject of prior
enforcement actions since 2012. Examiners will also study how
exchanges are outsourcing regulatory functions as well as how
they monitor listings.
The SEC's letter comes just one day after the agency imposed
a record $14 million penalty on exchange operator BATS Global
Markets over charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct
Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-speed trading
firms.
Other exchanges that have faced SEC sanctions in recent
years also include the Intercontinental Exchange, which
operates the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and
the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
