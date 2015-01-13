版本:
2015年 1月 14日

U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent letters to stock exchange officials on Tuesday, alerting them about the agency's plans to conduct a sweeping series of compliance examinations in 2015.

In the letter, the SEC said it plans to pay particular attention to exchanges that have been the subject of prior enforcement actions since 2012. Examiners will also study how exchanges are outsourcing regulatory functions as well as how they monitor listings.

The SEC's letter comes just one day after the agency imposed a record $14 million penalty on exchange operator BATS Global Markets over charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-speed trading firms.

Other exchanges that have faced SEC sanctions in recent years also include the Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
