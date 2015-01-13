UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations

(Adds details on SEC examination areas, background on SEC

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission sent letters to stock exchange officials on
Tuesday alerting them to its plans to conduct a series of
examinations in 2015 to ensure exchanges are complying with
certain key equity market rules.
In the letter, the SEC said it plans to pay particular
attention to exchanges that have been the subject of enforcement
actions since 2012.
Examiners will also study how exchanges are outsourcing
regulatory functions as well as how they monitor listings and
their policies over information security and risk management.
The SEC's letter came one day after the agency imposed a
record $14 million penalty on exchange operator BATS Global
Markets over charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct
Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-speed trading
firms.
Other exchanges that have faced SEC sanctions in recent
years include the Intercontinental Exchange, which
operates the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and
the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
The SEC has for the past several years stepped up its
oversight of exchanges, as part of a broader crackdown into
violations of equity market structure rules.
The upcoming compliance exams suggest the SEC is not easing
up its scrutiny.
"We have been involved in this space and there have been
enough activities and remedial promises made that we thought it
was sensible to go back and follow up," said Andrew Bowden, the
head of the SEC's examination program, in a call with reporters
Tuesday.
Tuesday's letter was released concurrently with the SEC's
annual list of 2015 examination priorities for all of the
various firms it regulates.
Some items of note on the list include plans to more closely
scrutinize how proxy advisory firms such as Glass Lewis and
Institutional Shareholder Services make voting recommendations
to shareholders and disclose various conflicts of interest.
Proxy advisory firms have come under scrutiny in recent
years amid concerns they wield too much influence over corporate
elections.
Last year, the SEC issued guidance for how the firms should
disclose conflicts and what kinds of steps asset managers should
take before they consider advice from proxy advisory firms when
making voting decisions on their investors' behalf.
The SEC said Tuesday it will conduct exams to ensure firms
are complying with some of the issues at the heart of the
guidance.
In addition, the SEC said it intends to expand the kinds of
firms that will be examined for how well they are protected from
cyber threats to include transfer agents.
Transfer agents are back-office businesses hired by
companies to keep track of shareholder records and changes in
ownership.
The rules governing are stale and have not been updated in
decades. The SEC is now considering new rules for the sector,
and some top officials there have called on the agency to pay
more attention to potential cyber threats to transfer agents.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Andrew Hay)