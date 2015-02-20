U.S. regulators mull promoting creation of venture exchanges -SEC's White

WASHINGTON Feb 20 U.S. regulators are considering taking steps to promote the creation of "venture exchanges" that aim to help smaller companies get listed and actively traded, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said Friday.

"It is something we have been encouraging for some time. There have been venture exchanges approved by the SEC before," White told reporters on the sidelines of the Practising Law Institute's SEC Speaks conference.

"Clearly what we are looking at is how do we improve...the liquidity for the securities of small companies," she said.

Adopting new policies to spur the creation of venture exchanges is one idea that SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher has been promoting for the past several years as a way to help start-ups.

Critics say current listing standards are often too costly and rigorous for small companies.

For those that do list, their stock is often less liquid.

Although Congress passed a law in 2012 that's designed to help small companies raise capital and go public by easing certain burdens, many say the measures fall short and that more must be done.

Gallagher has previously said that in order for venture exchanges to really take off, the SEC needs to tailor disclosure rules for small companies and excuse them from certain periodic reporting rules.

White did not elaborate on what steps the SEC may take next concerning venture exchanges, or whether the agency would consider holding a roundtable to generate ideas. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)