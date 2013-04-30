Court rules in favor of NYSE, Nasdaq in NetCoalition case

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
NEW YORK, April 30 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday dismissed complaints filed by Google, Yahoo! and other Internet companies that sought to reduce the fees the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market charge for market data, saying the Dodd-Frank bill stripped it of jurisdiction in the case.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit dismissed petitions by the NetCoalition group of Internet companies, including Google and Yahoo, and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a lobby for brokers.
The court had ruled in an earlier case that competition should determine whether prices for stock quotations and share prices are "fair and reasonable," but the court said Dodd-Frank "ousts us of jurisdiction."
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers