UPDATE 2-Former Fannie Mae CEO settles crisis-related lawsuit with SEC

(Adds detail of settlement)
By Patrick Rucker and Nate Raymond
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 22 In one of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's biggest cases tied to the
2008 financial crisis, former Fannie Mae Chief
Executive Daniel Mudd has reached a settlement with regulators,
according to court papers filed on Monday.
The deal with the SEC, detailed in papers filed in Manhattan
federal court, resolves a 2011 lawsuit accusing Mudd of
misleading investors about Fannie's exposure to risky mortgages
before the crisis.
Mudd had denied wrongdoing and he did not admit any in the
Monday agreement. The deal concludes one of the SEC's few
remaining cases tied to the housing downturn.
Mudd was one of six executives at mortgage funding giants
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac sued by the SEC.
The prosecutions were announced at a press conference in
December 2011 but they ended in modest settlements over the
following years.
Under terms of the latest deal, Fannie Mae will contribute
$100,000 on Mudd's behalf to a Treasury Department account that
receives financial gifts to the United States, according to
documents.
Fannie's former chief risk officer, Enrico Dallavecchia, and
former Executive Vice President, Thomas Lund, agreed to similar
terms when they settled for $25,000 and $10,000 respectively in
September 2015.
A Fannie Mae spokesman declined to comment on the Mudd case.
The SEC did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
Mudd had continued to litigate alone after Lund and
Dallavecchia settled last year and he was due to face trial in
November.
"I appreciate Fannie Mae and the current leadership of the
SEC stepping in to end a case that should have never been
brought," Mudd told Reuters.
CRISIS TENURE
Mudd led Fannie Mae as a national housing bubble grew to
bursting point from December 2004 to September 2008, when the
Treasury Department effectively took control of the company.
That same month, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc filed for
bankruptcy as Wall Street was rattled by a wave of mortgage
defaults.
Officials injected taxpayer money to stabilize Fannie and
it's sibling Freddie which were conceived by Washington to
promote home ownership and had helped underwrite a share of the
easy-to-get subprime loans.
The SEC had accused Mudd and the five other Fannie and
Freddie executives of downplaying the companies' exposure to
risky loans.
The SEC said Fannie Mae concealed exposure to more than $100
billion of subprime and $341 billion of Alt-A loans - another
class of mortgage offered to risky borrowers.
Former Freddie Mac chief Richard Syron as well as former
executives Patricia Cook and Donald Bisenius previously settled
their cases for $250,000, $50,000 and $10,000, respectively.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mudd,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-9202.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Andrew Hay)