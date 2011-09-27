US SEC names new head of foreign bribery unit

* Brockmeyer was SEC assistant director in enforcement

Sept 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday named a seasoned staffer to head its unit that investigates foreign bribery cases.

Kara Brockmeyer, who spearheaded one of the agency's largest anti-corruption cases involving a gas plant in Nigeria, is the new chief of its Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) unit, the SEC said.

Brockmeyer most recently was an assistant director in the agency's enforcement division.

The FCPA bars U.S.-listed companies and others from paying bribes to foreign government officials.

The SEC and Justice Department have stepped up enforcement of the law in recent years, imposing billions of dollars in penalties on some companies.

In a case led by Brockmeyer, oil services firms Halliburton Co (HAL.N), KBR Inc (KBR.N), Technip SA TECF.PA and ENI SpA paid $1.2 billion to settle claims with both agencies that they bribed officials in Nigeria for the rights to build natural gas facilities there.

Brockmeyer takes over for Cheryl Scarboro, who left the unit in July for private practice. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)