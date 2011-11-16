UPDATE 1-SEC fines Morgan Stanley over fee arrangement

Nov 16 A unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed on Wednesday to pay $3.3 million in sanctions to resolve charges over a fee arrangement, U.S. securities regulators said.

The unit, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, charged a fund and its investors for advisory services they didn't receive, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Morgan Stanley told the client, the Malaysia Fund, that it had contracted with an outfit in Malaysia to provide advice to benefit the fund, but the contractor never provided the purported services, the SEC said.

The Morgan Stanley unit neither admitted nor denied the charges, but agreed to repay the fund for the fees and pay a $1.5 million penalty.

"The settlement fully resolves the SEC's investigation into MSIM," a company spokesman said. "We are pleased to put the matter behind us."

Morgan Stanley terminated the sub-adviser in 2008, the spokesman added.

Investors were charged $1.845 million for the services over the decade the contracts were renewed, the SEC said.

"We want to take the advisory fee setting process out of the shadows by scrutinizing the role of investment advisers and fund board members in vetting fee arrangements with registered funds," SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami said in a statement. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)