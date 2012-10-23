U.S. securities regulator questions need for new broker standard

WASHINGTON-Oct 23 A plan that could ultimately
require certain securities brokers to act in their client's best
interests should not proceed unless an economic analysis
demonstrates it is necessary, a top U.S. securities industry
regulator said Tuesday.
"I'm far from sure about" whether such an analysis would
lead to that conclusion, said Daniel Gallagher, a commissioner
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in remarks on
Tuesday.
The SEC, for more than two years, has been mulling a
controversial plan that would require securities brokers who
give personalized investment advice to recommend only securities
that are in their client's best interests. That would mean
brokers acting as "fiduciaries." Right now brokers need only
recommend "suitable" securities for their clients, based on
standards such as risk tolerance and age.
But investor advocates say those recommendations are not
always the best for investors. Among the reasons: the
recommended investments may cost more than other products with
similar performance because the broker and brokerage benefit
financially from selling one thing over another.
That's partly because they receive commissions, and
sometimes other fees, for pushing products.
Investment advisers who register with the SEC - a different
type of financial adviser than securities brokers - already act
as fiduciaries. What's more, they generally charge a flat fee
for advice, based on a percentage of the client's assets. That
typically eliminates financial incentives to recommend certain
securities.
A 2010 SEC study, prompted by the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law, recommended that brokers and advisers both be
required to act in their clients' best interests. The study also
concluded that many investors are confused about the differences
between the two types of advisers.
If harmonizing the different standards for brokers and
investment advisers, however, does not resolve that confusion,
"we shouldn't be doing it at all," said Gallagher, speaking at
an annual meeting of the National Society of Compliance
Professionals in Washington.
Gallagher, a Republican commissioner sworn into the role
last November, also noted that Congress, in Dodd-Frank, gave the
SEC power to address the problem, but did not require it do so.
The SEC has yet to propose a rule that would harmonize
standards. While the securities industry says it supports doing
so, it wants a new federal fiduciary standard that would
accommodate certain business practices, such as selling
securities branded with a brokerage's name. Brokers are
typically paid higher commissions and firms typically make more
when they sell branded products.
The securities industry has also been pushing for the SEC to
engage in a deeper analysis of the costs and benefits of its
proposed rules, and the agency has been ramping up its focus on
the issue. The industry's concerns, however, are not a factor in
the agency's position, Gallagher told Reuters in an interview.
"This has nothing to do with industry pressure," Gallagher said.
"Without going out and getting a lot more information on the
economic aspects of our decisions, I don't think we can even put
a proposal together," he said.
Gallagher acknowledged that costs to the industry are
generally easier to quantify than benefits to investors and the
markets. But that does not mean the industry has an advantage,
he said. "I don't believe that everyone believes you have to
quantify everything, he said.
For example, a rule adopted by the SEC in June that would
bolster the agency's surveillance of the equities markets offers
benefits such as confidence in the markets and investor
protection, Gallagher said. "No one said you had to meet or
exceed the costs there," he told Reuters.
Gallagher also raised concerns about the future of
securities industry self-regulatory organizations.
He questioned the role of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), the brokerage industry's private regulator,
for "its drive" to gain authority over registered investment
advisers, who presently register with the SEC. It was at least
the second time he spoke publicly about the issue in recent
weeks. The SEC presently oversees investment advisers, but lacks
the manpower to regularly examine their businesses for
compliance with industry rules.
"I think it calls for question about what that entity would
look like," Gallagher told the audience, adding that he would
like to see the creation of competing self-regulatory
organizations. That's what keeps market in check," he said.
A FINRA spokeswoman pointed to a bill debated by U.S. House
lawmakers earlier this year that contemplated multiple
self-regulatory organizations.
"The critical issue here is that there is no meaningful
oversight or examination of investment advisers. It continues
to be a major gap in investor protection that needs to be
closed," she said in a statement.