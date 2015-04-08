版本:
FLIR Systems to settle U.S. SEC bribery charges

WASHINGTON, April 8 Defense contractor FLIR Systems Inc will pay $9.5 million to settle civil charges that it violated federal bribery laws by financing a "world tour" of personal travel for government officials in the Middle East, U.S. regulators said Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Oregon-based company self-reported the misconduct to the SEC and cooperated in the investigation. The company is settling without admitting or denying the SEC's charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)
