Calif man settles with U.S. regulators over Foundry insider trading

NEW YORK, June 12 A California man has agreed to
pay $67,000 to settle charges that he traded on illegal inside
tips from a hedge fund analyst regarding the impending 2008
takeover of Foundry Networks Inc, U.S. regulators said on
Friday.
Andrew Miller, 35, is the latest defendant to face either
civil or criminal insider trading charges stemming from the $3
billion acquisition of data equipment maker Foundry by Brocade
Communications Systems Inc.
The Redwood City man, who was not criminally charged,
cooperated with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with
federal prosecutors in New York, according to the commission.
His lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, did not return a call seeking
comment.
The hedge fund analyst accused of tipping Miller, Matthew
Teeple, was sentenced to five years in prison last year after
pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit securities
fraud.
U.S. authorities said Teeple, who worked at Artis Capital
Management, learned of the takeover from David Riley, then a
Foundry executive.
In what prosecutors called an "unparalleled" spree, Teeple
passed the information to other Artis employees, allowing the
firm to make $20 million, as well as friends like Miller and
other contacts, authorities said.
Riley was convicted last year of providing information to
Teeple and was sentenced in April to 6-1/2 years in
prison.
Another criminal defendant, John Johnson, a former Wyoming
Retirement System chief investment officer, avoided prison after
pleading guilty and becoming a key government witness in the
investigation. Johnson admitted to trading on a tip from Teeple
before he worked at the pension system.
Teeple, Riley and Johnson have all settled related civil
cases brought by the SEC, according to court documents filed on
Thursday.
Miller is a partner and senior account manager at Service By
Medallion Inc, a company that provides facilities services such
as janitorial services to commercial businesses, according to
the SEC.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Miller,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
15-4585.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)