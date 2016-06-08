U.S. SEC bars N.Y. electronic company official in accounting fraud

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 A former controller for a New York-based electronics company and its vice president improperly overstated its profits in financial statements by inflating inventory to meet financial targets, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
The company, IEC Electronics Corp, agreed to pay a $200,000 penalty in the case, without admitting nor denying the charges, according to the SEC. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year