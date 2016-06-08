U.S. SEC bars N.Y. electronic company official in accounting fraud

June 8 A former controller for a New York-based electronics company and its vice president improperly overstated its profits in financial statements by inflating inventory to meet financial targets, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The company, IEC Electronics Corp, agreed to pay a $200,000 penalty in the case, without admitting nor denying the charges, according to the SEC. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)