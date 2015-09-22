US SEC proposes liquidity management rules for mutual funds, ETFs

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously voted on Tuesday to propose new rules requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to create new programs to manage liquidity risks.
The plan by the SEC is one of several measures the agency on the agency's policy agenda designed to implement additional safeguards for the asset management sector, which has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny since the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.