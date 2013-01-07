版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 00:16 BJT

US SEC taps former CFTC enforcement chief as general counsel

WASHINGTON Jan 7 Geoffrey Aronow, the former enforcement director at the U.S. futures regulator, has been tapped to serve as the top lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.

Aronow will begin serving as the SEC's general counsel later this month, succeeding Mark Cahn, who left the SEC last week.

Aronow currently works as a partner at the law firm Bingham McCutchen. Previously he served as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement director for about four years.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐