版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 02:18 BJT

GlaxoSmithKline to pay $20 mln to settle foreign bribery related charges

| WASHINGTON, Sept 30

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 GlaxoSmithKline will pay $20 million to settle civil charges that it masked improper bribes to foreign officials in China on its books by disguising them as legitimate travel, entertainment and marketing expenses, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The pharmaceutical company agreed to settle the case with the Securities and Exchange Commission without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐