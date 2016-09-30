GlaxoSmithKline to pay $20 mln to settle foreign bribery related charges

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 GlaxoSmithKline will pay $20 million to settle civil charges that it masked improper bribes to foreign officials in China on its books by disguising them as legitimate travel, entertainment and marketing expenses, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The pharmaceutical company agreed to settle the case with the Securities and Exchange Commission without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Diane Craft)