Ex-ACA chief says in 'Fabulous Fab' trial he was surprised by Paulson bet

| NEW YORK, July 22
NEW YORK, July 22 The former chief executive of
a bond insurer central to the fraud trial of one-time Goldman
Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre said on Monday he was "pretty
surprised" to learn billionaire John Paulson's hedge fund had
bet against the mortgage deal at the center of the case.
Alan Roseman, the former CEO of ACA Capital Holdings Inc,
said he only learned Paulson & Co Inc was not an equity investor
in the notorious Abacus 2007-AC1 deal when the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission sued Tourre and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
in 2010.
"This transaction would have been stopped in its place" had
ACA found out Paulson was short, Roseman said.
The testimony came at the start of the second week of the
trial in the SEC's case against Tourre, a former Goldman Sachs
vice president who the agency says misled investors in Abacus, a
synthetic collateralized debt obligation marketed in 2007.
Tourre is the sole remaining defendant in the SEC's case
after Goldman Sachs agreed to settle in 2010 for $550 million.
The SEC accuses Tourre, 34, of failing to disclose Paulson's
role in selecting mortgage-backed securities linked to Abacus
and the hedge fund's plans to bet against the deal.
ACA, which was also involved in selecting the deal's assets,
was likewise misled by Tourre into believing Paulson was an
equity investor rather than a short seller, the SEC says.
ACA agreed to insure a $909 million piece of it through its
then-subsidiary ACA Financial Guaranty Corp.
The company renamed itself Manifold Capital Corp
in 2008, as ACA Financial, the bond insurer, entered a
settlement to unwind the billions in credit default swaps it
wrote on CDOs.
ACA Financial went on to sue Goldman in 2011 over the Abacus
deal. But in May, a New York state appeals court dismissed the
case.
The testimony by Roseman, who served as CEO of ACA from 2004
to 2008, came a day before the SEC is set to call another ACA
executive, Laura Schwartz, who is viewed as its star witness.
The SEC says Schwartz was ACA's main point of contact with
Tourre and Paulson & Co, and that she understood Paulson would
be an equity investor in Abacus. Paulson earned around $1
billion shorting the deal, while investors lost about the same
amount, the SEC says.
Earlier Monday, the parties completed questioning of Gail
Kreitman, a former Goldman saleswoman who acted as a go-between
on the Abacus deal with ACA.
Kreitman testified on Friday that she had believed Paulson
was a long, or equity, investor in Abacus.
But during cross examination, Sean Coffey, a lawyer for
Tourre, pointed to a June 2009 deposition taken during the SEC's
investigation in which she said she had not heard of Paulson
being involved in the Abacus deal.
Kreitman said she thought the questions referred to John
Paulson rather than Paulson & Co and said her memory was
refreshed based on an "enormous amount of email" she reviewed
prior to the trial.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.