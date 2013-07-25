UPDATE 1-Tourre tries to play down 'fabulous Fab' email

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 25 Former Goldman Sachs trader
Fabrice Tourre on Thursday played down the importance of an
email that has come to define his securities fraud trial, saying
it was just a "silly, romantic" message in a moment of stress.
Before the trial, Tourre's lawyers sought unsuccessfully to
block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from using the
email, in which Tourre called himself "the fabulous Fab," to
support its claim he misled investors in a 2007 deal.
"It was a silly, romantic email to my girlfriend at the time
as I was very stressed that day," Tourre said on Thursday.
Tourre spoke during his second day of an expected three days
of testimony in what has become the highest-profile trial to
spill out of the SEC's investigations of the 2008 financial
crisis.
The SEC accuses Tourre of failing to tell investors that
Paulson & Co Inc, the hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson,
intended to bet against Abacus 2007-AC1, a $2 billion offering
tied to subprime mortgage bonds known as a synthetic
collateralized debt obligation.
Tourre denies wrongdoing. Goldman Sachs, originally a
co-defendant when the case was filed in 2010, paid $550 million
to settle the claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
The email at issue Thursday, cited in the lawsuit when it
was filed in 2010, became the basis for Tourre's
headline-grabbing nickname, "Fabulous Fab."
Tourre had sent the email on Jan. 23, 2007, to Marine
Serres, his girlfriend at the time who worked at Goldman Sachs
in London.
Writing in French, Tourre said of the financial markets:
"The whole building is about to collapse anytime now."
"Only potential survivor, the fabulous Fab ... Standing in
the middle of all these complex, highly leveraged, exotic trades
he created without necessarily understanding all of the
implications of those monstruosities!!!"
Matthew Martens, a lawyer for the SEC, probed whether
financial products Tourre constructed himself were
"monstrosities," a claim the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
vice president rejected.
"I didn't create any monstrosities," he said.
The January 2007 email was one of several to Tourre's
girlfriend the SEC introduced to establish his thinking at the
time about the subprime mortgage market as he put together
Abacus.
In one sent Feb. 20, 2007, to his girlfriend, Tourre emailed
her the address for www.mortgageimplode.com, saying: "I love
this website :)".
Tourre acknowledged Thursday he was "more pessimistic than
optimistic," given price declines being experienced in the
market for subprime-mortgage-backed securities.
Another email presented in court could prove embarrassing to
Tourre. In an email to Serres on June 13, 2007, Tourre wrote
after a flight that he "managed to sell a few Abacus bonds to
widows and orphans that I ran into at the airport."
At one point, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest offered
to partially redact another email Tourre sent his girlfriend,
saying after jurors left the room she saw it was a "quasi-sexual
reference" and wanted to "save the defendant embarrassment."
Later questions from Tourre's lead lawyer, Pamela Chepiga of
Allen & Overy, seemed designed to cast him in a more human
light.
Tourre told the court his first trip to the United States
was in 1999, when he interned at a plant in Hamilton, Ohio,
putting together air conditioners while at an engineering school
in Paris.
"It was a good way at the same time to fulfill my curriculum
requirement and improve my English," Tourre said of the
internship.
After graduating, Tourre came to Stanford University in
California for a graduate degree. He said he was planning at the
time to become a production engineer.
He applied to Goldman in part to practice doing a job
interview in English, Tourre said. Banks at the time had flocked
to Silicon Valley, he said.
"I'd never heard of Goldman Sachs before coming to
Stanford," he said.
Goldman hired him in 2001. Tourre testified earlier during
SEC questioning he earned $1.7 million in 2007, the year the
Abacus deal was put together.
Asked by Chepiga why he was in court, he said: "I'm here to
tell the truth and clear my name."
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.