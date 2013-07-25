UPDATE 1-Tourre tries to play down 'fabulous Fab' email

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, July 25 Former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre on Thursday played down the importance of an email that has come to define his securities fraud trial, saying it was just a "silly, romantic" message in a moment of stress.

Before the trial, Tourre's lawyers sought unsuccessfully to block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from using the email, in which Tourre called himself "the fabulous Fab," to support its claim he misled investors in a 2007 deal.

"It was a silly, romantic email to my girlfriend at the time as I was very stressed that day," Tourre said on Thursday.

Tourre spoke during his second day of an expected three days of testimony in what has become the highest-profile trial to spill out of the SEC's investigations of the 2008 financial crisis.

The SEC accuses Tourre of failing to tell investors that Paulson & Co Inc, the hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson, intended to bet against Abacus 2007-AC1, a $2 billion offering tied to subprime mortgage bonds known as a synthetic collateralized debt obligation.

Tourre denies wrongdoing. Goldman Sachs, originally a co-defendant when the case was filed in 2010, paid $550 million to settle the claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

The email at issue Thursday, cited in the lawsuit when it was filed in 2010, became the basis for Tourre's headline-grabbing nickname, "Fabulous Fab."

Tourre had sent the email on Jan. 23, 2007, to Marine Serres, his girlfriend at the time who worked at Goldman Sachs in London.

Writing in French, Tourre said of the financial markets: "The whole building is about to collapse anytime now."

"Only potential survivor, the fabulous Fab ... Standing in the middle of all these complex, highly leveraged, exotic trades he created without necessarily understanding all of the implications of those monstruosities!!!"

Matthew Martens, a lawyer for the SEC, probed whether financial products Tourre constructed himself were "monstrosities," a claim the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president rejected.

"I didn't create any monstrosities," he said.

The January 2007 email was one of several to Tourre's girlfriend the SEC introduced to establish his thinking at the time about the subprime mortgage market as he put together Abacus.

In one sent Feb. 20, 2007, to his girlfriend, Tourre emailed her the address for www.mortgageimplode.com, saying: "I love this website :)".

Tourre acknowledged Thursday he was "more pessimistic than optimistic," given price declines being experienced in the market for subprime-mortgage-backed securities.

Another email presented in court could prove embarrassing to Tourre. In an email to Serres on June 13, 2007, Tourre wrote after a flight that he "managed to sell a few Abacus bonds to widows and orphans that I ran into at the airport."

At one point, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest offered to partially redact another email Tourre sent his girlfriend, saying after jurors left the room she saw it was a "quasi-sexual reference" and wanted to "save the defendant embarrassment."

Later questions from Tourre's lead lawyer, Pamela Chepiga of Allen & Overy, seemed designed to cast him in a more human light.

Tourre told the court his first trip to the United States was in 1999, when he interned at a plant in Hamilton, Ohio, putting together air conditioners while at an engineering school in Paris.

"It was a good way at the same time to fulfill my curriculum requirement and improve my English," Tourre said of the internship.

After graduating, Tourre came to Stanford University in California for a graduate degree. He said he was planning at the time to become a production engineer.

He applied to Goldman in part to practice doing a job interview in English, Tourre said. Banks at the time had flocked to Silicon Valley, he said.

"I'd never heard of Goldman Sachs before coming to Stanford," he said.

Goldman hired him in 2001. Tourre testified earlier during SEC questioning he earned $1.7 million in 2007, the year the Abacus deal was put together.

Asked by Chepiga why he was in court, he said: "I'm here to tell the truth and clear my name."

The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-03229.